JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 14.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Graphite India slumps on reporting Q4 net loss
Business Standard

Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 29.26% to Rs 14.99 crore

Net profit of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.26% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 69.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.9921.19 -29 69.4182.26 -16 OPM %3.870.66 --3.520.66 - PBDT0.440.10 340 -2.710.26 PL PBT0.13-0.21 LP -3.96-0.97 -308 NP0.09-0.14 LP -2.68-0.66 -306

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU