Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 92.68% in the December 2019 quarter
Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 33.04% in the December 2019 quarter
Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 9.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 7.89% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.26% to Rs 14.99 croreNet profit of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.26% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 69.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.9921.19 -29 69.4182.26 -16 OPM %3.870.66 --3.520.66 - PBDT0.440.10 340 -2.710.26 PL PBT0.13-0.21 LP -3.96-0.97 -308 NP0.09-0.14 LP -2.68-0.66 -306
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU