Bombay Dyeing Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 108 cr

On a consolidated basis, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company's net loss (from continued operations) stood at Rs 107.91 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) lower than net loss of Rs 129.13 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
Revenue from operations soared 317.73% to Rs 380.85 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 91.17 crore in Q1 FY21. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 125.35 crore in Q1 FY22 lower than pre-tax loss of Rs 168.22 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings were declared post trading hours yesterday, 9 August 2021.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is a holding company engaged primarily in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fibre and retail. The company's segments include real estate, polyester and retail/textile.
Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company slipped 1.12% to Rs 97 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 96.65 to Rs 99.60 so far.
