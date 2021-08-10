JSW Steel crude steel production spurts 11% YoY in July

The company's crude steel production grew 11% to 13.82 lakh tonnes in July 2021 as against 12.46 lakh tonnes in July 2020.

Production of flat rolled products declined 1% to 9.34 lakh tonnes. JSW said production of rolled flat products were lower due to planned shutdown taken for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works.

Production of long rolled products surged 28% to 3.06 lakh tonnes in July 2021 over July 2020. The average capacity utilization for the month of July stood at 92%.

JSW Steel is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.

The steel major's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5,900 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) compared with net loss of Rs 582 crore in Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21). Net sales soared 148.2% to Rs 28,432 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 11,454 crore in Q1 FY21.

Shares of JSW Steel were down 0.32% at Rs 745 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)