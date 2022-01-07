Hikal Ltd Falls 1.77%

Hikal Ltd has added 10.01% over last one month compared to 2.5% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.37% rise in the SENSEX

Hikal Ltd lost 1.77% today to trade at Rs 564.8. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.14% to quote at 25681.43. The index is up 2.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Poly Medicure Ltd decreased 1.35% and Wockhardt Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 16.67 % over last one year compared to the 24.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hikal Ltd has added 10.01% over last one month compared to 2.5% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8353 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24050 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 742 on 17 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 142.85 on 31 Mar 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)