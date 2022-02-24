HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd extends losing spree

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 543, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 0.55% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 543, down 4.58% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.5% on the day, quoting at 16466.45. The Sensex is at 55244.61, down 3.47%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 13.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17428.75, down 3.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 540.9, down 4.93% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd tumbled 25.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 0.55% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 103.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

