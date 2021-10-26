Hikal jumps after Q2 FY22 PAT grows 63% to Rs 44 cr

Hikal soared 8.16% to Rs 503.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 63.48% to Rs 44.06 crore on a 26.11% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 469.06 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

On a segmental basis, revenues from pharmaceuticals rose marginally by 0.08% to Rs 279.56 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 279.31 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenues from Crop Protection grew 104.62% to Rs 189.50 crore in Q2 September 2021 as compared to Rs 92.61 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Hikal is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract research activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)