Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Bombay Potteries & Tiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU