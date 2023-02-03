JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of Tube Investments of India approves capex of Rs 141 cr
Business Standard

Borosil drops after Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Capital Market 

Borosil fell 3.10% to Rs 342.15 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 6.08% to Rs 23.32 crore on 7.89% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 280.61 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 31.09% to Rs 26.15 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 37.95 crore in Q3 FY22.

Exceptional items includes receipt of claim amount of Rs 4.25 crore from insurance company as a full settlement of the claim with respect to loss of property due to fire at the company's warehouse situated at Bharuch.

During the quarter total expense jumped 16.46% to Rs 268.01 crore as against Rs 230.14 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 47.12 crore (up 36.98% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 30.04 crore (up 16.48% YoY).

Borosil is engaged in the business of manufacturing scientific instruments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU