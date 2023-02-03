S H Kelkar & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

White Organic Retail Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd and TruCap Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2023.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd tumbled 12.65% to Rs 121.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7671 shares in the past one month.

White Organic Retail Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 127.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2662 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd shed 7.83% to Rs 40.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63235 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd fell 7.74% to Rs 60.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28848 shares in the past one month.

