Bank of Baroda spurts on strong Q3 numbers

Bank of Baroda surged 6.23% to Rs 163.70 after the bank's net profit jumped 75.4% to Rs 3,852.74 crore on 32.27% rise in total income to Rs 27,092.09 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The PSU bank's profit before tax soared 95.82% to Rs 5,828.26 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 2,976.29 crore recorded in same period last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 26.5% to Rs 10,818 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 8,552 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Global NIM improved to 3.37% as on 31 December 2022 from 3.13% as of 31 December 2021.

The bank's provisions and contingencies declined 4.1% to Rs 2,404 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 2,506 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 41,857.50 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 46,374.44 crore in Q2 FY23 and Rs 55,996.77 crore in Q3 FY22.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 4.53% in Q3 FY23 from 5.31% in Q2 FY23 and 7.25% in Q3 FY22. The net NPA ratio improved to 0.99% in Q3 FY23 as compared with 1.16% in Q2 FY23 and 2.25% in Q3 FY22.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank stood at 92.34% including TWO and 78.85% excluding TWO in Q3 FY23.

Slippage ratio declined to 1.05% for Q3 FY23 as compared with 1.68% reported in Q3 FY22. Credit cost for Q3 FY23 stood at 0.37%.

Domestic deposits increased by 14.5% YoY to Rs 10,03,737 crore and domestic advances improved to Rs 7,60,249 crore, registering a growth of more than 16.2%. Domestic CASA registered a growth of 7.6% YoY to Rs 4,17,812 crore while domestic CASA ratio decreased by 265 bps YoY to 44.28% in Q3 FY23.

Organic Retail loan portfolio of the bank grew by 29.4% led by growth in high focus areas such as auto loan by 27.5%, home loan by 19.6%, personal loan by 169.6%, mortgage loan by 20.5%, education loan by 24.1 % on a YoY basis

Total Gold loan portfolio (including retail and agri.) stood at Rs 35,134 crore, registering a growth of 29.8% on a YoY basis. Organic micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) portfolio grew by 11.1% YoY to Rs 1,03,003 crore.

Cost of deposits stood at 4.01% in Q3 FY23 as against 3.50% posted in the same period last year.

The bank's return on assets (RoA) (annualised) improved to 1.13% in Q3 FY23 from 0.74% reported in Q3 FY22. Return on equity (RoE) (annualised) increased by 671 bps YoY to 21.08% in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

CRAR of the bank was at 14.93% in December 2022 from 15.47% in December 2021. Tier-I stood at 12.62% (CET-1 at 10.83%, AT1 at 1.79%) and Tier-II stood at 2.31% as of December 2022.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,178 branches and 11,456 ATMs and cash recyclers supported by self-service channels. The bank has a significant international presence with a network of 94 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 31 December 2022, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

