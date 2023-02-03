Hindustan Construction Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Stove Kraft Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2023.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 19.84% to Rs 14.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 126.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stove Kraft Ltd crashed 13.50% to Rs 455.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10855 shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd lost 11.96% to Rs 2876.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10786 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd plummeted 10.09% to Rs 187.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46456 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped 10.00% to Rs 934.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

