Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit rises 15.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Borosil Glass Works makes additional investment of Rs 2.45 cr in Borosil Technologies
Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit rises 441.67% in the June 2018 quarter
Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit rises 426.73% in the September 2018 quarter
Haldyn Glass standalone net profit rises 153.06% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.06% to Rs 113.59 croreNet profit of Borosil Glass Works rose 15.45% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 113.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales113.5978.85 44 OPM %10.1116.18 -PBDT24.6121.43 15 PBT23.3720.11 16 NP14.7212.75 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU