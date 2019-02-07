JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turnover in F&O segment jumps
Business Standard

Borosil Glass Works standalone net profit rises 15.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.06% to Rs 113.59 crore

Net profit of Borosil Glass Works rose 15.45% to Rs 14.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 113.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales113.5978.85 44 OPM %10.1116.18 -PBDT24.6121.43 15 PBT23.3720.11 16 NP14.7212.75 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements