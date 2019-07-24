Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14685.1, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 34.62% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14685.1, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 10.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7176.65, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10853 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8958 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14700, down 2.42% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 22.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 34.62% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

