Bosch Ltd slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 18099, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.32% in last one year as compared to a 12.02% rally in and a 23.82% fall in the Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.91 based on earnings ending December 18.

