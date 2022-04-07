Bosch Ltd up for fifth session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15055.55, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.35% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.45% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15055.55, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 2.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10906.8, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7496 shares today, compared to the daily average of 42187 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15144.55, up 0.79% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 2.35% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.45% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

