Winsome Textile Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Capital Trust Ltd and Ausom Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2022.
Winsome Textile Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 104.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7510 shares in the past one month.
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 54. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6000 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5357 shares in the past one month.
Capital Trust Ltd gained 18.61% to Rs 137. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2458 shares in the past one month.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd spurt 18.38% to Rs 87.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4566 shares in the past one month.
