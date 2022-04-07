Lupin gains on completing acquisition of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries

Lupin rose 1.42% to Rs 783.95 after the company announced the completion of acquisition of a portfolio of brands from Anglo-French Drugs & Industries (AFDIL) and its associates.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen pharma major, Lupin's India formulation business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of vitamins, minerals, supplements and neurological products. The acquisition of the AFDIL brands will take Lupin further in shaping its portfolio.

Anglo-French Drugs and Industries began as an importer of medicines in 1923 and has built over 300 products selling across the world. The company has market leading brands in nutraceuticals, CNS, skin and respiratory segments.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.47% to Rs 545.52 crore on a 3.57% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,160.93 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

