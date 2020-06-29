JUST IN
Boston Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Boston Leasing & Finance declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.29 -100 00.45 -100 OPM %037.93 -015.56 - PBDT0.030.05 -40 0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.05 -40 0.040.02 100 NP0.020.05 -60 0.030.02 50

