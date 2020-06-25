BPCL plans to raise funds

BPCL is planning to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore during the current financial year 2020-21 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions.

The details of the issue viz., class of investors, issue price, tenor, interest rate etc. will depend on the market conditions which will be intimated on crystallization of the issue, BPCL said.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2020. Shares of BPCL settled 3.42% lower at Rs 378.60 yesterday.

BPCL's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,847.37 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 2,912.04 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales slipped 7.08% to Rs 68,997.83 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

BPCL operates in refinery and marketing activities, which includes downstream petroleum sector.

