Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Union Bank of India, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2020.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 216.3 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd crashed 8.57% to Rs 2706.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18615 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India tumbled 8.21% to Rs 33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd corrected 7.06% to Rs 36.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd shed 6.97% to Rs 484.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

