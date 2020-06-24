Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Kirloskar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2020.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 9.67% to Rs 472.3 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28828 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 9.11% to Rs 828. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19803 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 8.83% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd shed 8.52% to Rs 233.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2319 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd fell 7.80% to Rs 707. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 511 shares in the past one month.

