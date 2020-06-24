Metropolis Healthcare slips on heavy volumes

Metropolis Healthcare fell 3.13% to Rs 1404.30 on the BSE after the counter witnessed multiple block deals in early trade today, 24 June 2020.

On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 37.74 lakh shares as against its average trading volume of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock lost 4.84% to hit a low of Rs 1382.10 on BSE in trade today. Over 81.01% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery.

On the NSE, the scrip declined 3.21% to Rs 1,404.30. The counter clocked a volume of 11.53 lakh shares as compared with its average trading volume of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock shed 4.45% to hit a low of Rs 1,386.30 on NSE in trade today.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company with presence across 19 states in the country. The company's network as of 31 March 2020 consists of 124 laboratories and 2,731 patient service centers.

The diagnostics chain operator reported 55.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.49 crore on 2.5% rise in net sales to Rs 206.97 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. EBIDTA margin stood at 25% as on 31 March 2020 as compared to 28.6% as on 31 March 2019.

