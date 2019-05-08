Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 230.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 75.31% to Rs 760.04 crore

Net profit of rose 230.53% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.31% to Rs 760.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.35% to Rs 239.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.69% to Rs 2972.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1897.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

