Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 230.53% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 75.31% to Rs 760.04 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 230.53% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.31% to Rs 760.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.35% to Rs 239.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.69% to Rs 2972.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1897.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales760.04433.54 75 2972.781897.20 57 OPM %28.3431.10 -26.5629.23 - PBDT157.3174.45 111 567.42344.90 65 PBT114.8337.21 209 427.42207.24 106 NP59.6618.05 231 239.91139.20 72
