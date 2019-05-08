Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 326.24 crore

Net profit of declined 81.02% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 326.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 437.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 836.05% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1223.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1180.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

