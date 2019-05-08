JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Market extends losses as trade war jitters continue
Business Standard

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 81.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.37% to Rs 326.24 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 81.02% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.37% to Rs 326.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 437.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 836.05% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1223.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1180.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales326.24437.14 -25 1223.131180.23 4 OPM %13.6518.00 -11.2810.57 - PBDT28.3365.05 -56 136.1558.54 133 PBT16.5850.41 -67 88.265.62 1470 NP10.1353.38 -81 70.117.49 836

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU