3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 299.60 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech rose 51.56% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 299.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 279.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.47% to Rs 67.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 1121.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 991.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales299.60279.28 7 1121.75991.19 13 OPM %12.5912.99 -9.3612.13 - PBDT34.2030.12 14 81.2288.42 -8 PBT38.3328.11 36 79.1179.48 0 NP34.8923.02 52 67.2570.40 -4

