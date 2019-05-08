3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 299.60 crore

Net profit of Infotech rose 51.56% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 299.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 279.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.47% to Rs 67.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 1121.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 991.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

