Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.49% to Rs 65.53 crore

Net profit of declined 9.58% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 65.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.20% to Rs 36.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 282.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

