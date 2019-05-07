Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 9.58% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.49% to Rs 65.53 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions declined 9.58% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 65.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.20% to Rs 36.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 282.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 271.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.5374.04 -11 282.77271.23 4 OPM %19.1214.67 -18.7914.92 - PBDT14.0315.96 -12 59.0753.46 10 PBT12.6414.56 -13 53.5747.91 12 NP9.3410.33 -10 36.2031.98 13
