CEAT consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 16.65% to Rs 64.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 1760.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1686.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 252.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 6984.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6283.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

