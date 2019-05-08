CEAT consolidated net profit declines 16.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 1760.47 croreNet profit of CEAT declined 16.65% to Rs 64.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 1760.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1686.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.98% to Rs 252.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 237.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 6984.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6283.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1760.471686.09 4 6984.516283.42 11 OPM %9.2211.72 -9.209.78 - PBDT169.30185.98 -9 613.70569.89 8 PBT118.51141.18 -16 420.99401.28 5 NP64.2577.08 -17 252.22237.98 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
