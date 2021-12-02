Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.22%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 1.99% over last one month compared to 10.38% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 1.22% today to trade at Rs 491.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.2% to quote at 3822.05. The index is down 10.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 0.97% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd lost 0.92% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 73.83 % over last one year compared to the 29.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 1.99% over last one month compared to 10.38% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2671 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30585 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 528.6 on 02 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 218.6 on 01 Dec 2020.

