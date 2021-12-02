Eicher Motors records 19% YoY drop in November motorcycle sales

-
Eicher Motors said that its total motorcycles sales declined 19% to 51,654 units in November 2021 as against 63,782 units sold in the same period last year.
While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity upto 350cc fell by 25% to 43,346 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc rose by 31% to 8,308 units in November 2021 over November 2020.
The company exported 6,824 motorcycle units (up 45% YoY) during the period under review.
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.69% to Rs 373.20 crore on a 5.43% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,249.56 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 2436.90 on the BSE.
