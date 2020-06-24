Yes Bank offloads 2.84% stake in Sical Logistics

-
In multiple tranchesYes Bank has sold 16,61,008 equity shares having nominal value of Rs.10/- each, constituting 2.84 % of the paid-up share capital of SICAL Logistics in various tranches, last being on 22 June 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the Bank by more than 2% of the total shareholding of SICAL.
