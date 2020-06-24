Diageo India initiative for recovery of pubs, bars and restaurants post COVID-19

Diageo India announced 'Raising the Bar', a 75-crore programme committed to support bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to welcome customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Raising the Bar will be a two year programme to support the revival and recovery of qualifying bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities.

Diageo designed the Raising the Bar programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify key priorities to support reopening.

Their top priorities included hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment and training to transform how their outlets will work when they reopen.

The Raising the Bar programme will provide targeted non-cash support including physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open like 'hygiene kits' with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispensers, medical grade hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help to bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

Following resumption of business operations and the sale of alcohol in bars, pubs and restaurants, outlets will be able to register their interest for the Raising the Bar programme via www.diageobaracademy.com. Bar owners will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources and be able to participate in global surveys to share insights, as they build back their businesses.

Diageo India's commitment is part of the USD 100 million commitment by Diageo, benefitting global cities like New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Sydney. In India, the programme will be owned and led by Black Dog, the locally blended iconic scotch whisky.

