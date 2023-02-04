JUST IN
Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 46.43% to Rs 543.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 371.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2021.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2865.172021.33 42 OPM %28.4728.15 -PBDT814.37568.77 43 PBT746.16505.71 48 NP543.93371.45 46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 09:36 IST

