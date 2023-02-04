Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 46.43% to Rs 543.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 371.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2021.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2865.172021.3328.4728.15814.37568.77746.16505.71543.93371.45

