Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group rose 46.43% to Rs 543.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 371.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 2865.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2021.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2865.172021.33 42 OPM %28.4728.15 -PBDT814.37568.77 43 PBT746.16505.71 48 NP543.93371.45 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU