Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 211.43% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 755.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 211.43% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.090.35 211 OPM %94.5034.29 -PBDT1.030.12 758 PBT1.030.12 758 NP0.770.09 756
