Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 211.43% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 755.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 211.43% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.090.3594.5034.291.030.121.030.120.770.09

