JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 755.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 211.43% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 755.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 211.43% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.090.35 211 OPM %94.5034.29 -PBDT1.030.12 758 PBT1.030.12 758 NP0.770.09 756

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU