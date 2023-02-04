One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 392.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.62% to Rs 2062.20 croreNet Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 392.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 778.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 2062.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1456.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2062.201456.10 42 OPM %-16.04-54.11 -PBDT-253.10-712.00 64 PBT-377.10-772.90 51 NP-392.00-778.40 50
