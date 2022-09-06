Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 1.65%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 3.22% over last one month compared to 6.58% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd fell 1.65% today to trade at Rs 41.7. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.09% to quote at 28387.52. The index is down 6.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd decreased 1.64% and R Systems International Ltd lost 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 18.71 % over last one year compared to the 1.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 3.22% over last one month compared to 6.58% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 122.88 on 24 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 20.52 on 13 Sep 2021.

