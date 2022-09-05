Aurionpro rises on proposing to acquire US-based firm

Aurionpro Solutions rose 2.17% to 333.40 Rs after the company said it's subsidiary will acquire Hello Patients Solutions Inc, a startup based in Delaware, USA.

Hello Patients also know as Real Patient Solutions Inc. is a company based in Delaware, USA. It is a healthcare billing and patients' management solution that can leverage Aurionpro's technology for payments processing.

The transaction will enable Aurionpro to gain significant capability in this exciting growth market. The company said this opportunity to acquire the firm with strong technology assets and a highly experienced team, came about due to the current very difficult funding environment for technology startups globally. The company's turnover for the year ended 31 December 2021 stood at $ 13,874.

Aurionpro proposed to acquire 100% of equity share capital of Hello Patients through Aurionpro Fintech Inc, a subsidiary of the company based in USA for a cash consideration of $250,000.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

The company reported 65.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.54 crore on a 25.7% increase in net sales to Rs 145.52 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

