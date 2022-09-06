Reliance Power Ltd Spurts 6.44%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.06%

Reliance Power Ltd has added 88.59% over last one month compared to 10.72% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Power Ltd rose 6.44% today to trade at Rs 24.8. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.06% to quote at 4295.38. The index is up 10.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rattanindia Power Ltd increased 4.81% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd added 2.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 59.55 % over last one year compared to the 2.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Power Ltd has added 88.59% over last one month compared to 10.72% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17.73 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 169.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 24.95 on 06 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.98 on 20 Jun 2022.

