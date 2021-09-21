Brightcom Group Ltd Spurts 4.94%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 51.41% over last one month compared to 4.89% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.94% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd rose 4.94% today to trade at Rs 45.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.99% to quote at 35054.85. The index is up 4.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd increased 3.75% and HCL Technologies Ltd added 2.57% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 76.59 % over last one year compared to the 54.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 51.41% over last one month compared to 4.89% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 78444 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 45.65 on 21 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.77 on 26 Nov 2020.

