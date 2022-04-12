Coal India scales up capex to 14,834 cr in FY22

-
ALSO READ
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.01 crore in the September 2021 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the December 2021 quarter
Coal India gains on reporting record coal off-take
Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 292.31% in the September 2021 quarter
Coal India records high of 528 MTs of coal supplies to domestic power utilities
-
Coal India (CIL) has scaled up its capex to Rs 14,834 crore ending FY22, the highest so far.
Going past the MoU target of Rs. Rs.14,695 crore this represents 101% achievement. It was for the second consecutive fiscal that CIL bettered its capex target, which is a record of its own.
The capex increase was up by a sharp Rs.1,550 crore in FY22 compared to Rs. 13,284 crore of FY21, registering a near l2o/o growth. CIL's FY21 capex doubled in a year from that of Rs.6,270 crores of FY20. This means, FY22 capex growth came on the back of a strong base.
The entire capex was met through internal accruals.
Land and HEMM combined accounted for 40% of the total Capex at Rs. 5,867 crore.
Capex under land was Rs 3,262 crore during FY22 posting a jump of 17% over previous fiscal's Rs.2,786 crore. Acquisition of land is vital for CIL to enhance its production from OC mines. Land procured for two projects of MCL - Searmal and Talacher would help the company further widen its mining operations.
The centralized procurement of HEMM for ECL, NCL, SECL amounted to the bulk of Rs.2,605 crore under this head. Replacing the old fleet with the modernized equipment to be deployed in OC mines especially in SECL and NCL is essential for output ramp up.
The other important head of capex spend, at Rs. 2,322 crore, was for setting up coal handling plants/silos with a major share taken up NCL, SECL and MCL. Strengthening of evacuation infrastructure through rail sidings and corridors accounted for Rs. 2,307 crores of total capex.
capex growth during all the four quarters of FY22 and even on monthly basis was significantly higher compared to the previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU