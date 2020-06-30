Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the December 2019 quarter
SJVN donates Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund
SJVN pays Rs 400 cr to Centre, Rs 179 cr to Himachal Pradesh govt as interim dividend for FY20
Coronavirus: SJVN to contribute Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund
SJVN Ltd extends support of Rs 1 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic
-
Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.56 11 2.232.08 7 OPM %82.2689.29 -88.7989.90 - PBDT0.190.03 533 0.600.42 43 PBT0.190.03 533 0.590.41 44 NP0.140.02 600 0.440.32 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU