Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.620.56 11 2.232.08 7 OPM %82.2689.29 -88.7989.90 - PBDT0.190.03 533 0.600.42 43 PBT0.190.03 533 0.590.41 44 NP0.140.02 600 0.440.32 38

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:02 IST

