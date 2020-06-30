Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.50% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.620.562.232.0882.2689.2988.7989.900.190.030.600.420.190.030.590.410.140.020.440.32

