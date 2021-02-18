Britannia Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3358.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.97% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% rally in NIFTY and a 8.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3358.6, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 15112.9. The Sensex is at 51303.72, down 0.77%.Britannia Industries Ltd has lost around 6.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33519.55, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3361.9, down 0.38% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 8.97% in last one year as compared to a 24.63% rally in NIFTY and a 8.48% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 45.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

