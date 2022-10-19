ITC to acquire further shares in Mother Sparsh

ITC has entered into agreement to acquire further 1000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10 each of Mother Sparsh.

The said shares, once acquired, will take the Company's shareholding in Mother Sparsh to 22% (on a fully diluted basis).

The current shareholding of the Company in Mother Sparsh is 16% (on a fully diluted basis).

Mother Sparsh is a premium ayurvedic and natural personal care start-up in the D2C space, with focus on mother and baby care segments.

