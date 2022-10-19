Vaibhav Global receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Vaibhav Global announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long]term rating at [ICRA]A (pronounced ICRA A) and short]term rating at [ICRA]A1 (pronounced ICRA A one) to Rs. 110 crore bank facilities of the Company.

The Outlook on the long]term rating is Stable.

