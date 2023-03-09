BSE SME Amanaya Ventures slips on debut

Shares of Amanaya Ventures were trading at Rs 19.10 at 10:39 IST on the BSE, a discount of 17% compared with the issue price of Rs 23.

The scrip was listed at Rs 20.10, a discount of 12.61% compared with the issue price.

So far, the scrip hit a high of Rs 21 and a low of Rs 19.10. At the counter, 84,000 shares of the company had changed hands till now.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanaya Ventures was subscribed 1.74 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2023) and it closed on 28 February 2023. The issue price was fixed at Rs 23 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2.76 crore. About 60,000 equity shares have been reserved for the market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 11,40,000 equity shares.

The issue and the net issue will constitute 32.09% and 30.49%, respectively of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 37.50% post-IPO from 59.80% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue for working capital requirements, issue expenses and general corporate purposes.

Amanaya Ventures is engaged in providing corporate advisory as well as trading of the commodities and securities. Presently the company is engaged in the bullion trading which constitutes a single business segment and offers gold and silver bars and coins with 24K purity to its customers both through online platform as well as through offline mode also. The company also provides its B2B and B2C clients the antique Jadau jewellery.

The company recorded a revenue from operations of Rs 4.73 crore and net profit of Rs 0.39 crore for the period ended on 31 August 2022.

