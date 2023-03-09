Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 233.28 points or 1.19% at 19793.04 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.97%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.78%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.68%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.24%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.79%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.57%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.26%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.24%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 110.28 or 0.18% at 60237.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.85 points or 0.17% at 17723.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 135.05 points or 0.48% at 28308.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.13 points or 0.25% at 8915.69.

On BSE,1902 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

