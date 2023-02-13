JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Australia Market extends losses
Business Standard

BSL standalone net profit rises 104.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 107.96 crore

Net profit of BSL rose 104.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 107.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales107.96111.62 -3 OPM %13.829.44 -PBDT9.616.93 39 PBT6.894.04 71 NP5.332.61 104

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU