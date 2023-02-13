BSL standalone net profit rises 104.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 107.96 crore

Net profit of BSL rose 104.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 107.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

