BSL standalone net profit rises 104.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 107.96 croreNet profit of BSL rose 104.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 107.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales107.96111.62 -3 OPM %13.829.44 -PBDT9.616.93 39 PBT6.894.04 71 NP5.332.61 104
