Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 95.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 95.88% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.39% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.8254.533.031.582.515.560.764.568.094.13

