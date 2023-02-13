JUST IN
RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 95.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 101.39% to Rs 109.82 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 95.88% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.39% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.8254.53 101 OPM %3.031.58 -PBDT2.515.56 -55 PBT0.764.56 -83 NP8.094.13 96

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

