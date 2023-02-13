Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 45.70 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies declined 28.62% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.45.7034.959.9113.794.034.642.883.732.173.04

