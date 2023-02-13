JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit declines 93.74% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 45.70 crore

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies declined 28.62% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.7034.95 31 OPM %9.9113.79 -PBDT4.034.64 -13 PBT2.883.73 -23 NP2.173.04 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU