Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.76% to Rs 45.70 croreNet profit of Silver Touch Technologies declined 28.62% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 45.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.7034.95 31 OPM %9.9113.79 -PBDT4.034.64 -13 PBT2.883.73 -23 NP2.173.04 -29
