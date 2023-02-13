HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 81.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 540.12 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 81.67% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 540.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 544.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.540.12544.526.8712.5736.7470.858.0042.535.5830.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)