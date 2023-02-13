HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 81.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 540.12 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 81.67% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 540.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 544.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales540.12544.52 -1 OPM %6.8712.57 -PBDT36.7470.85 -48 PBT8.0042.53 -81 NP5.5830.44 -82
