Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Transformers & Rectifiers India wins orders worth Rs 73 cr
Transformers & Rectifiers India wins order worth Rs 72 cr from GETCO
Transformers and Rectifiers soars on Rs 235-cr order win
Japan Nikkei rises on cheaper yen, upbeat earnings
Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the June 2021 quarter
-
IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2022.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2022.
Intense Technologies Ltd surged 13.23% to Rs 100.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38170 shares in the past one month.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd spiked 12.76% to Rs 814. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4337 shares in the past one month.
Bal Pharma Ltd soared 10.81% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33574 shares in the past one month.
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 261.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4015 shares in the past one month.
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 62.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30271 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU