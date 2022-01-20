Intense Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2022.

Intense Technologies Ltd surged 13.23% to Rs 100.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38170 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd spiked 12.76% to Rs 814. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4337 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 10.81% to Rs 144.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33574 shares in the past one month.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 261.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4015 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 62.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30271 shares in the past one month.

